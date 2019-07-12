Chief in trouble for allegedly siding with criminals

• Residents now want the government to deploy police officers to Ntombo AP camp that has remained empty for more than nine years.
Residents of Ntombo in Tigania West have urged the Interior ministry to fire their area Chief and his assistant over increased insecurity.
The angry residents blamed the Chief for the more than 10 deaths they claimed to have happened in the area in the recent past.
The latest incident occured on June 23 when a woman only identified as Irene was murdered and her body dumped at Chaaria in North Imenti, several kilometres away.
Retired Chief Julius Kamenchu said illicit brew is to blame for the increased insecurity in the area.
He accused the current administrators of taking bribes and turning a blind eye to illicit brew dens and bhang peddling.
“We have an AP station but no officers to attend to the people. We need officers deployed here to improve deteriorating security,” he said.
Area assistant chief Joseph Mutiga denied the bribe-taking allegations but confirmed that about ten people had been killed.
He said some suspects had been arraigned and pleaded with residents to allow the police to finish their investigations.
“Let’s work together by availing crucial information and we will rectify where lapses have been experienced,” he said.
He said the 12 deaths reported since 2004 were caused by domestic wrangles while some were suspected thieves.
“All those cases are before police and suspects were presented in court. There have been no reports of any stolen motorbikes,” Mutiga said.
A resident, Ann Kathure said their children no longer go to school early because there is no peace, no security and they live in fear of criminals.
“Residents have reported but no action. The police station is kilometres away from here. We get loans to buy motorcycles but young men are frequently attacked,” she said.
Pastor Norman Murithi said the suspects of the murders are on the run.
“We have known illicit brew dens for Marwa and Kaanga at Ruaka, Ntua, Karuku, Kalemi and other places. The chief is aware because he goes there on Wednesdays to take returns,” he said.
(Edited by O. Owino)