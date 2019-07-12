Chief in trouble for allegedly siding with criminals

Residents of Ntombo in Tigania West have urged the Interior ministry to fire their area Chief and his assistant over increased insecurity.

The angry residents blamed the Chief for the more than 10 deaths they claimed to have happened in the area in the recent past.

The latest incident occured on June 23 when a woman only identified as Irene was murdered and her body dumped at Chaaria in North Imenti, several kilometres away.

Residents allege that one of the criminals is protected by the area Chief.

They now want the government to deploy police officers to Ntombo AP camp that has remained empty for more than nine years.

Retired Chief Julius Kamenchu said illicit brew is to blame for the increased insecurity in the area.

He accused the current administrators of taking bribes and turning a blind eye to illicit brew dens and bhang peddling.

“We have an AP station but no officers to attend to the people. We need officers deployed here to improve deteriorating security,” he said.

Area assistant chief Joseph Mutiga denied the bribe-taking allegations but confirmed that about ten people had been killed.

He said some suspects had been arraigned and pleaded with residents to allow the police to finish their investigations.