Missing Embu man found dead in forest after failed fishing expedition

An Embu man who has been missing after he went out fishing in a river has been found dead.

Samuel Kathuri, 56, was reported to have left his Kathangariri village in Embu West on Saturday. He had headed for River Nyamindi, which is located deep in Mt Kenya forest.

He did not return home. Filled with anxiety, his wife Zerrah Wanja reported to the Kibugu police post. A search operation was mounted.

On Tuesday, family members and residents walked into the forest. All the while, they hoped they would find Kathuri alive. Their hopes were, however, dashed when they found him dead.

His family could not come to terms with the misfortune. They immediately reported back to the police. The officers launched an investigation into what could have caused the death. They visited the scene. They will also rely on a postmortem report that has yet to be conducted.

The body was taken to Embu Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

(Edited by F'Orieny)