Gangsters attack chief cop, rob him of his gun in Machakos

Machakos County traffic police commander Abdinasir Harun has been admitted at a Nairobi hospital.

Harun was admitted at Nairobi South Hospital after he was attacked by thugs in a local hotel three kilometers from Machakos town on Wednesday night.

Confirming the incident, Machakos County police commander Mohammed Maalim said the officer was attacked by a gang of men at the hotel where he had gone to take his supper.

Maalim said the thugs seriously injured and robbed him of his cesca gun during the incident.

“The officer was from the scene of incident where five people died in a road accident along Machakos - Wote road in Mumandu area. He had gone to the hotel for supper, people appeared and attacked him” Maalim said .

He spoke to Star on the phone on Thursday.

Maalim said that the cop was alone when he was attacked, he had driven himself into the hotel in a private car and plain clothes.

He said the officer was rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital by members of the public who later reported the matter at Machakos police station at around midnight on the fateful day.

Maalim said that Harun was transferred from Machakos Level 5 Hospital to Nairobi South Hospital for special treatment.

The officer’s car was found parked outside the hotel and towed to Machakos police station.

“At first, he was taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital then he was referred to Nairobi South Hospital for special treatment since he wasn’t getting better,” Maalim said.

He said police had launched investigations into the incident.

“We are doing investigations into the matter. We are pursuing the cop’s attackers as well as looking for his stolen gun,” said Maalim.

Six people died in a self involved accident that occurred on Wednesday at about 2000 hours along Machakos –Wote road at Mumandu area involving a 14-seater Nissan matatu Reg. No KCQ 802G belonging to MAPTRA SACCO.

“It happened that the said matatu was carrying fare paying passengers from Machakos to Wote and on reaching the location of the accident, it got a tyre burst and in the process rolled severally killing four passengers on the spot. Several other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital,” Maalim said.

The fifth passenger died on arrival to the hospital same night while the sixth one succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

The bodies were removed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital Mortuary while wreckage towed to Machakos police station.