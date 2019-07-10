Two minors charged with Meru housebreaking

Two minors were arraigned on Tuesday in Meru and charged with stealing electronics worth Sh20,000.

The two minors aged 10 and 13 pleaded not guilty before Meru principal magistrate Stella Abuya.

The court heard that on July 5 at Chugu area in North Imenti the two boys jointly broke into and entered the residence of Erick Muthetia.

They were accused of stealing one DVD brand LG, one Sky Life make decoder, one laptop VC and two rolls of electricity wires, together valued at Sh20, 000.

They faced an alternate charge of receiving or retaining the property, having reason to believe it was stolen.

They were ordered released on a personal bond of Sh20,000 each.

The magistrate also ordered that the minors be appointed a pro bono advocate and the defence to be supplied with prosecution documents.

The case will be mentioned on July 11.

In the same court, Moses Ledama Kedienye denied the destruction of property belonging to a student.

The court heard that on July 6 at Makutano area in North Imenti the accused jointly with others not before court wilfully damaged two windowpanes, one door, and 12 glasses valued at Sh39,000. The property belonged to Jane Kaimuri.

The accused was released on Sh10,000 cash bail or Sh40,000 bond.

(Edited by V. Graham)