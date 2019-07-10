Close

BREAKTHROUGH

Makindu hospital does first knee replacement

Operation takes team of three doctors and nurses three hours

In Summary
  • Patient has been suffering from severe arthritis which defied normal medication
  • Operation cost little as patient is covered by county healthcare scheme
by MUTUA KAMETI Correspondent, Makueni
Eastern
10 July 2019 - 05:00
Rael Mbula, a recovering arthritis patient, with a team of nurses and family members at Makindu Subcounty Hospital
HEALTH: Rael Mbula, a recovering arthritis patient, with a team of nurses and family members at Makindu Subcounty Hospital
Image: /Kameti Mutua

Doctors at Makindu Subcounty Hospital in Makueni have successfully conducted a total knee replacement on a woman suffering from severe arthritis.

Rael Mbula, aged 69, has been suffering from severe arthritis which defied normal medication, according to doctors.

She was booked at the hospital last week after her condition worsened making it difficult for her to walk.

"The operation took a team of three doctors and nurses three hours. It entailed correcting the deformed knee and replacing it with a metallic implant," lead surgeon James Muoki told reporters Monday.

Mbula is recuperating well. She said she cannot wait to walk again. Her last born son Julius Kivala said the operation cost the family only money for the metallic implant.

This is because their mother is covered by the county's healthcare scheme. 

Health chief officer Patrick Musyoki hailed the operation as the first of its kind in the county. 

He said the accomplishment creates hope for arthritis patients and road accident victims.

