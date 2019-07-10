Bishop censures MPs over night allowances

Embu Anglican Church of Kenya Bishop David Muriithi has censured members of Parliament for awarding themselves Sh18,200 night allowance each.

The allowance amounts to Sh291,200 monthly per MP. Kenya has 412 legislators including senators.

The church leader, who spoke on Sunday at Kigari in Embu West during the commemoration of his diocese's 29 years of existence, called on the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, as the agency responsible for public officers' salaries, to look into the matter.

Muriithi said Kenyan legislators do not seem to realise that their job is service to the people. “It does not matter whether a leader is in the church, government or politics – all enter into leadership to serve others, not themselves."

Muriithi said it was regrettable that leaders are just greedy for money without minding the welfare of the country.

The night allowance was endorsed by the Parliamentary Service Commission chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi.

This exhibition of monetary greed came after the suspension of each MP's monthly house allowance by the High Court following an objection by Salaries Remuneration Commission and activist Okiya Omtata.

At the same time, Muriithi reminded church leaders that their duty was to preach the Gospel for the faithful's spiritual growth.

He said the church should not only appear to exist physically but to touch the souls and make them grow spiritually.

He asked Christians to sacrifice for the welfare of the others as was the case in the early church.

Christians, he said, should think about the future generations and cater to the needs of the youth who are the future of the church and the society.

The occasion was attended by among others former Senator Lenny Kivuti and area ward representative Harrison Muturi.