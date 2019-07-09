Close

BOOSTING TOURISM

Kiraitu leads tour of Mt Kenya’s Lake Elyse

Governor pledges to work with national government on environmental conservation

In Summary

• Kiraitu says Meru county has a great potential in the tourism sector

• The county is organising the first Mt Kenya Mountain Marathon next month.

Eastern
09 July 2019 - 00:00

The Meru government is mapping all possible tourism sites to increase revenue.

On Sunday, Governor Kiraitu Murungi led Environment CS Keriako Tobiko, Kenya Forest Service chairman Peter Kinyua and National Environmental Trust Fund CEO Moses Akaranga on a tour to Lake Elyse – 13,000 feet up Mt Kenya.

The others were Kenya Water Towers Agency chairperson Julius Malombe, Nema director general Geoffrey Wahungu and Kenya Wildlife Service officials.

The team was on a three-day tour of the county.

Kiraitu said Meru county has great potential in tourism.

Tobiko and Kiraitu also led residents in planting trees in Kanyakine High School and Meru University of Science and Technology.

Kiraitu pledged to continue working with the government to transform Meru into a model county in environmental conservation and protection.

On June 20, Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu led enthusiasts during the Meru 4x4 Champions Challenge, terming it a big boost to tourism.

Ntuchiu said opening the 22km road constructed by the county government to access Lake Elyse will boost tourism in the county.

 
 

Meru county constructed the shortest route up the mountain, from the Theemwe entrance to Lake Elyse. It is accessed through Gitimbine, Nkubu.

“I welcome mountaineers and other adventure lovers to Meru county and to Lake Elyse," Ntuchiu said.

The county is organising the first Mt Kenya Mountain Marathon next month.

