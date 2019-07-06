Seven students remanded over arson

Seven students charged with arson in Makueni county have been remanded until July 11.

The accused persons who appeared before senior principal magistrate James Mwaniki were on Friday denied bond and remanded at the Makueni GK Prison.

Clinton Seke, Josephat Muia, Kyalo Mulonzi, Kelvin Maingi, Timothy Kinama and Masoud Mohammed are students at Kitonyini Mixed Secondary School.

They are charged with setting ablaze a dormitory on July 28, 2016 in Muvao location, Makueni subcounty.

However, the seven have denied the charges saying they woke up at 4.30am, went for morning preps and did not know what or who ignited the fire at 5.45am.

But prosecutors say the seven contributed different amounts of money that was used to buy fuel for the arson.

The fifth accused, Kyalo Mulonzi, is said to have kept the money which he used to buy the fuel since he was a day scholar.