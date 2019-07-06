Marsabit governor promises quality ECDE

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali has told parents no child will miss education because of lack of facilities.

The county government has bought 18,000 chairs for ECDE children and 300 for teachers.

Ali said each child will have table space and molding clay for all their modeling lessons.

The governor said the new competency based curriculum will be implemented in all ECDE centers to promote learning experiences that are stimulating, interactive and inclusive.

The county government has distributed over 200 tonnes of fortified food to the ECD centres, with 71 tonnes distributed during the first term this year.

Governor Ali said the department of education has procured instructional and learning resources and other support materials required for ECDE to meet the full spectrum of development and learning.

Every child, he said, will be transformed into a productive member of the family, community and society.

Ali pointed out that disparities in school achievement was a result of the dramatic differences in children's early childhood education.

He tasked the department of education to translate county youth policy into practice to achieve youth empowerment, community service, skills development, sport, enterprise and ending violent extremism.

The governor urged parents to ensure their children get the best education for a bright future.

Deputy governor Solomon Gubo said county residents regardless of their ethnicity should live in harmony and always preach peace.

He said the county government will look into the terms of service of ECD teachers for them to have the morale to teach and guide children appropriately.