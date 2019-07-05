Two teachers commit suicide in Makueni county

Two teachers have committed suicide in separate incidents in Makueni county.

Patrick Tindi, 34, of Kathamboni Secondary School died on Tuesday night.

County police commander Joseph ole Naipeyan on Wednesday said his body was found dangling from a tree, a few metres from the school compound at 7.40pm.

He said the Mathematics and Business Studies teacher had called his brother and informed him of his plan. The brother called the school principal who mobilised other staff to look for him, only to find his dangling body.

“He had told the brother where they would find the body and by the time they found him, he was already dead,” Naipeyan said.

The teacher left behind a suicide note thanking his parents and wife with whom he had a son. He, however, stated in the note that he had been struggling since he was posted to the school.

“The teacher said he had been suffering silently and asked his wife to take care of his son,” Naipeyan said.

The police initiated investigations. The body was moved to the Makueni County Referral Hospital mortuary.

In the second incident, the body of 47-year-old Paul Mumina of Muusani Primary School, Kasikeu, was found yesterday morning dangling from a mango tree in Enguli village, Nzaui subcounty, in what was suspected to be suicide.

Naipeyan said the motive had yet to be established. Police are investigating. The body was taken to Kilome Nursing Home mortuary.

The number of suicides in the county has been on the rise. On Monday, the body of a 16-year-old Standard 8 pupil from Mbooni West was found dangling from the roof of his room.

