Senators want independent probe into Makueni oil spillage

A Senate committee wants an independent investigation carried out to establish the cause of the oil spillage in Kiboko, Makueni county.

Their call comes after three ministries and two state agencies differed on an inter-ministerial report showing water in the area was still fit for consumption after the spillage.

“The results obtained indicate nil or undetectable levels of hydrocarbons. An analysis done by Bureau Veritas, through the joint sampling and testing task force, produced results for oil and grease. Based on these studies, the water is fit for the domestic consumption,” the report said.

The National Environment Management Authority had sampled water from different sources in Kiboko to determine its quality.

The areas where the audit was carried out include Kiboko Springs and Mutiso Earthpan. Others were sources near the Mombasa-Nairobi highway and the standard gauge railway.

The report was jointly prepared by ministries of Water and Sanitation, Environment and Forestry and Mining and Petroleum.

The three ministers in charge appended their signatures. The Energy committee chaired by Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina said it could not trust the report after the differences emerged.

The report was presented to the committee by Environment Chief Administrative Secretary Mohamed Elmi. But the senators want a special audit done on the ruined section of the 450km Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline that caused oil leakage into Kiboko River, the major source of water for residents.

Elmi told the committee that 194,000 litres of oil have been recovered as a result of the spillage. The Kenya Pipeline Company is making good progress on the cleanup drive, he said.

The CAS said there was a commitment to comply with the restoration order and an emergency response plan had been submitted for the Kenya Pipeline Corporation.

But Water CS Simon Chelugui, who was the only CS present, warned that water in the said areas still had traces of oil.

“We would want to advise the residents not to use the water because there are still traces of oil components. We further warn that rains have washed some oil spills into the waterways,” he said.

He said the government will continue monitoring the situation to provide data that will be used to ensure safety and protect residents.

His statement sparked bitter reactions from the committee. The senators accused the government of not being serious with the lives of Makueni residents.

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makunei) accused the Kenya Pipeline Corporation of negligence. He claimed the firm had hatched a scheme to kill the people of Makueni by failing to clean the river.

