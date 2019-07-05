Mlolongo bar owners accuse police of extortion, harassment

Nightclub and bar owners and operators in Mlolongo town, Machakos, have protested against police harassment.

Led by MCA Daniel Mbevi, the traders claimed police officers had placed the town under curfew, thereby killing their businesses.

“Our people are suffering, kindly stop the curfew and let bar traders do business without police interference,” Mbevi said on Wednesday.

He spoke during a security meeting called by Mlolongo assistant county commissioner David Mukung. It was chaired by Athi River subcounty police commander Samwel Mukuusi, who promised to act.

Mbevi, himself owning several bars and pubs in the town and environs, said more than 2,000 operators had complained about police harassment, intimidation, and unlawful arrests and extortion by the police.

He said some of the officers conduct operations as early as 8pm until late in the night. They terrorise traders, including those who have fully complied with all laws and regulations, he said.

The MCA alleged some of the officers extort money from traders. The amount is as little as Sh200 each night, he said. Those who fail to comply end up in courts where they are charged with offences they have not committed, he added.

Mbevi said the situation was so dire that several traders in the industry had closed up shop for fear of being harassed, arrested and fleeced of cash.

“The officers at times use private cars and conduct raids in civilians. This makes it difficult for the residents and traders to verify that they are indeed police officers or not. This is dangerous since thugs might also take advantage to terrorise locals using the same strategy,” he said.

He urged Athi River subcounty police commander Samuel Mukuusi to intervene.

Many families suffer because their livelihoods have been ruined, the county lawmaker said.

police commander Mukuusi warned his officers against harassing members of the public. He said residents have a right to quality services.

“I don’t intend to serve in Athi River subcounty for more than three years, but I will work to leave a legacy,” Mukuusi said.

“We are addressing the issues, police are supposed to provide security to you. We will guide our officers.”

He urged the officers to relate well with the public to help in the war on crime, warning them against unlawful arrests.

“My conscience does not allow traders to be unlawfully arrested and harassed. We have heard the locals.”

Mukuusi appealed to traders with licences and other documents to obtain them so they are not caught on the wrong side of the law.

“We will deal with rogue officers. We want to create an enabling environment so you do business as we serve you better."

He cautioned police officers who had been transferred from the subcounty against returning to harass residents.

