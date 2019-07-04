Manyatta should produce next Embu governor, says MP

An MP in Embu wants a person from Manyatta constituency to succeed Governor Martin Wambora, since it is the largest contributor to the county’s economy.

The constituency also has the largest population, Manyatta MP John Muchiri said on Monday.

He said voters from Manyatta supported Wambora in 2013 and 2017 general elections.

Muchiri urged Runyenjes residents to reciprocate and support someone from Manyatta. Wambora comes from Runyenjes.

The MP spoke at Kimangaru Mixed Day Secondary School when he opened a modern laboratory financed by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Muchiri accused some gubernatorial aspirants of being angry with him for expressing his interest. He said he has a democratic right to vie for any office on the land.

Some of the aspirants for the governor’s seat include MP Muchiri, Deputy Governor David Kariuki (Manyatta), Kithinji Kiragu (Manyatta), former Senator Lenny Kivuti (Mbeere North) and Njagi Kumantha (Runyenjes).

Muchiri has also said he will lead his constituents in demolishing structures set up by a private developer in a local secondary school’s compound.

The MP claimed part of Kimangaru Mixed Day Secondary School in his constituency has been grabbed by a private developer.

“I’ll take up the matter and if there is somebody from the county government involved, we will deal with him or her."

Muchiri said he won't allow anybody to encroach on the school land.