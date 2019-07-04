Embu hospital performs 300 neurosurgeries in 18 months

More than 300 neurosurgeries have been performed at Embu Level Five Hospital in the last 18 months.

The hospital has become a neurosurgery hub in Mt Kenya, Embu county secretary Johnson Nyaga said on Tuesday.

He also expressed concern on the increasing number of boda boda accidents in Embu.

Nyaga said accidents involving boda bodas are numerous and something needs to be done to remedy the situation.

He said many victims are admitted at the Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital with fractures and serious head injuries. Some fail wear helmets, leading to serious injuries.

Nyaga said many lives have been saved owing to the modern neurosurgery equipment at the level five hospital.

He spoke at Izaak Walton Inn, when the represented Governor Martin Wambora in presiding over a dinner to mark one year since the Embu County’s Professionals and Development Association was started.

Nyaga said the Embu hospital has been modernised to a standard of a level six hospital. It has partnered with the University of Embu to provide training for medical students and that it provides several services, which are not available in many public hospitals. They include dialysis and cancer treatment.

Present during the event were Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga, Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, Kenyatta University and Referral Hospital’s management board member Kithinji Kiragu and Embu assembly speaker Josiah Thiriku.