Tigania East farmers ban tea picking in demand for satellite factory

Tigania East farmers have banned tea picking and transportation to the Michimikiuru plant until their demand for a satellite factory is honoured.

On Monday, they burned effigies of Michimikiuru factory directors, accusing them of high-handedness, corruption and poor management.

They said the directors have blocked the planned construction in Amugaa Thangatha ward. They warned that will put a curse on any person who goes against their resolution. Michimikuru has about 9,000 farmers.

The residents complained that the directors have rejected their pleas for dialogue. They were led by Thangatha MCA King’ori Gituma and former Minister and Tigania East MP Adams Karauri.

“I concur with the agreement. We may lack for some time but will have fought for a future generation. The satellite factory would have eased congestion and wastefulness at the main factory," Gituma said.

"Sh300 million has been deducted from farmers for 13 years. It was approved by the shareholders to set up the satellite. There will be no congestion, no poor payments, tea quality will improve, there will be no longer wasting of tea leaves and the health of the farmers will greatly improve if it is set up.”

Regional director Nathan Kirera had disputed the claims, saying no cash has been diverted. He said the Sh300 million contributed is safe. He said the Nyambene Ranges cannot support two factories and two satellites.

“We will build the satellite with time when the crop is enough. We require Sh350 million as shareholders equity to start a satellite and a financier to step in. It takes time for the shareholders to repay," Kirera said.

“We want the board to call a special general meeting and shareholders to decide the way forward. I do not have the figure right now, but the amount has not reached Sh300 million. I request them to expand Igembe factory and once the satellite is viable, it must be built.”

On Friday, the directors met with Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea at Westwind Hotel but refused to allow farmers' representatives to join them.

MCA Gituma said the meeting ignored their grievances, hence their decision to resume protests on Monday.

Their demos started on Monday last week and they resolved to protest every Monday until the directors heed their call. About 5,000 farmers joined the march.

Karauri said he came up with the idea to establish a satellite factory in the 2007 AGM in the presence of KTDA and Agriculture ministry officials. It was approved and the decision can only be annulled at another AGM and not by a few board members, he said.

"A curse is the worst thing to any family, especially by all these masses. I call upon the directors to invite Njuri Ncheke elders to intervene for the curse to be invoked," Karauri said.

Farmers James Murungi, Daniel Mutuma and Mbaabu M’Mwenda said they gave 20 acres for the factory and urged the Ministry of Interior and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to intervene and ensure the plant factory is built.

