Spared Embu thieves stealing Sh8 million water

The Embu Water and Sanitation Company (Ewasco) says water thieves cause it to lose Sh8 million annually.

It says the courts just give them a slap on the wrist and big fines are needed

Company CEO Hamilton Karugendo said on Monday that the company loses almost 40 per cent of the water it supplies to residents through theft by people who divert it illegally or remove meters so they don't pay.

He said called thieves "selfish and heartless".

Karugendo was speaking when he, human resource manager Mary Mugwira and head of finance Dickson Njiru briefed the press on preparations for the Water Companies (WASCO) games in Embu from August 20 to 24.

More than 5,000 participants are expected and the company officials said security accommodation and all arrangements will be in place.

Concerning water theft, Karugendo said very little water is lost through burst pipes as some people think, the problem is thieves.

Karugendo said the diversion and illegal connections cause the company to lose revenue for effective services and spend a lot of money to repair pipes.

The company provides clean drinking water to about 250,000 residents.

But in areas like Mutuavare in the semi-arid areas of Mbeere South subcounty, about 50,000 people don’t get water during dry seasons since most of it is stolen by muguka farmers, the official said.

The CEO said farmers steal water around Gachoka, Kiritiriand Muchonoke areas in the muguka belt

He said the company recently disconnected more than 200 meters belonging to people suspected to have been stealing water and said one was also fined Sh128,000 for theft.

Karugendo said the company offers Sh5,000 rewards for reports of water theft but people don't report for fear of reprisals from the thieves.

“We expect courts to help us but when a person is convicted of water theft he or she is fiend very little," he said.

The boss said that someone convicted of stealing water worth Sh100,000 is fined only Sh5,000 "and continues with the crime" because the penalty is so small.

The water company boss urged the courts to consider the company and residents' welfare and impose bigger fines.

He said fines of more the Sh2 million are provided by law.

(Edited by V. Graham)