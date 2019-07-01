No allocation for pending bills in Meru's Sh10bn budget

The Meru county assembly has passed a Sh10 billion budget for 2019-20.

Sh7.2 billion will be used for recurrent expenditure and Sh3.3 billion for development projects. The county's Sh993 million pending bills have not been catered for. They are likely to increase to Sh1.6 billion this financial year.

Last year's revenue collections totalled Sh518 million against a target of Sh1.1 billion.

Budget and Appropriations committee chairman Julius Mbijiwe read the estimates to the assembly on Thursday. The budget was passed unopposed.

The committee noted a low turnout during public participation forums in all 11 subcounties even though the events were advertised in the media.

Healthcare had the lion's share of the budget at Sh3.7 billion. Education got Sh1 billion, followed by the assembly at Sh955 million. The roads docket got Sh872 million.