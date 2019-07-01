No allocation for pending bills in Meru's Sh10bn budget

• Last year's revenue collections totalled Sh518 million against a target of Sh1.1 billion
• House committee noted a low turnout during public participation forums in all 11 subcounties
The Meru county assembly has passed a Sh10 billion budget for 2019-20.
Sh7.2 billion will be used for recurrent expenditure and Sh3.3 billion for development projects. The county's Sh993 million pending bills have not been catered for. They are likely to increase to Sh1.6 billion this financial year.
Last year's revenue collections totalled Sh518 million against a target of Sh1.1 billion.
Budget and Appropriations committee chairman Julius Mbijiwe read the estimates to the assembly on Thursday. The budget was passed unopposed.
The committee noted a low turnout during public participation forums in all 11 subcounties even though the events were advertised in the media.
Healthcare had the lion's share of the budget at Sh3.7 billion. Education got Sh1 billion, followed by the assembly at Sh955 million. The roads docket got Sh872 million.
The county will hire community health volunteers to fix the staff shortfall in the sector. The budget provides for their remuneration. Njuri Nceke Council of Elders will also get funds.
The county public service got the least amount of Sh15 million. The Environment, Wildlife and Natural Resources got 74 million while Youth Affairs, Sports and Culture got Sh218 million.
On Tuesday, the assembly failed to pass the budget because of a lack of quorum. Only 17 of the 68 members were present and the sitting was adjourned. At least 23 MCAs are needed for the budget debate.
The Star established that some of the MCAs had requested for time to read the proposals before they were debated.
On Thursday, Mwirigi Kainga (Abogeta East) said the allocation to Njuri Nceke was a good move.
Purity Mugambi (nominated) said the budget was well explained than the previous ones.
Martin Koome (Nkuene) said the healthcare allocation should boost services in dispensaries and health centres.
Ayub Bundi (Abothuguchi Central) called for the recruitment of more lab technicians, nurses and pharmacists.
"In my area at Gatimbi dispensary, we are supposed to have two nurses but only one nurse is operating, forcing a watchman to help women who are delivering, yet that should not be the case," he said.
