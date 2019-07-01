Kitui senator hails MCAs for rejecting supplementary budget

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has praised MCAs for rejecting the Sh11.7 billion supplementary for 2018-19.

The county assembly last Thursday said the proposals by Governor Charity Ngilu’s administration were illegal. MCAs, including those from Ngilu’s Narc party, unanimously shot it down. Wambua said they acted in the interests of residents.

He said there was no other option but “to slay the dragon of blatant theft of public resources in Kitui county before it kills all of us”.

“Rejection of the supplementary budget by the County Assembly of Kitui must be appreciated for what it is — a bold statement against raw theft of public resources,” he said in a statement.

Wambua further praised the assembly for holding a special sitting last Friday and passing the 2019-20 budget with major amendments. He termed it another bold move in speaking truth to power.

“On these two scores, the CA [county assembly] of Kitui struck the right cord and chose to be counted on the right side of history,” he said, adding the decisions were made in the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“The Constitution and the principles of devolution do not envisage the role of any county assembly in Kenya to be rubber-stamping skewed policy decisions or regularising gross violation of provisions of the Public Finance Management Act by county executives.”

The shooting down of the supplementary budget came three days to the end of the last financial year.

The members opposed the use of development funds for salaries and emoluments as had been requested by the Ngilu administration.