Christian, Muslim clerics join immunisation campaigns

Many Isiolo, Meru and Laikipia children are not immunised and face the risk of developing life-threatening diseases.

Christan and Muslim clerics on Thursday urged residents to support immunisation programmes to secure the future of the counties through their children. They will also join the efforts and preach against childhood illnesses and the need for vaccination.

The religious leaders spoke at ACK Mt Kenya Guest House in Nyeri town. They blamed the county governments for failing to prioritise the health needs of their residents.

David Nderitu of ACK Mt Kenya West said research conducted by Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation found that 40 per cent of Isiolo children were not immunised. Meru and Laikipia had 30 per cent each.

The religious leaders also want more health facilities built to ease immunisation efforts. They said some mothers travel for 20-30km to health centres.

The leaders were drawn from the Muslim community, Kirathimo churches, Trinity, Catholic, Supkem, Namlef, ACK, Congress, EJRM, PCEA, ELOI, MCK and the NCCK. They plan to educate young mothers on the need for immunisation.

Miriam Njeri of NCCK Upper Eastern said young husbands have abandoned their responsibilities and their children fail to get the right medical care at appropriate ages.

“We are the way we are because our parents took great care of us. Let's communicate and preach the importance of immunisation. Ill information, especially to Kabonokia denomination, is a major hindrance to the healthy living of children in some areas because they are prone to diseases,” she said.

Reverend Titus Kimathi of Evangelical Alliance of Kenya said most families suffer for lack of equipped facilities, poor services, and inadequate medical staff.

Abdirahman Muweka, the secretary of the Isiolo County National Muslim Leaders Forum, urged the government to enforce the Children’s Act and ensure those who do not comply are arrested and prosecuted.

The law safeguards the rights and welfare of every child and outlines parental responsibility, the administration of children's services, the role of the authorities, charitable institutions, and maintenance, among other protective measures.

Muweka proposed that the Isiolo government build an emergency unit with an ambulance so mothers in labour are ferried to the nearest health facilities for safe deliveries and relevant vaccines administered.

