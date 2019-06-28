Youths in demo plan to protest Ruto assassination claim

Meru and Isiolo youths will hold peaceful demonstrations on Friday to protest Deputy President William Ruto's claims that Cabinet secretaries were plotting to assassinate him.

Mt Kenya East Youth leader Ayub Kobia said Ruto should apologise to the ministers and the Meru community for including Trade's Peter Munya in the list.

Kobia said the claims have portrayed Munya and his colleagues as criminals.

“We are aware that Ruto hates Munya because Munya refused to sign for him the Sh4 billion for Kimwarer and Arror dams which are now being investigated. The DP is fighting Munya for reviving industries including Rivatex that has stalled for years. He does not want the ministers to realise President Uhuru Kenyatta's development agenda,” Kobia said.

Tens of youths on Wednesday told reporters the allegations and impeachment threats to Munya and his colleagues will have a big blow to Uhuru's Big Four agenda.

They said it will lead to a crisis in government.

Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi on Thursday said Mt Kenya leaders met at La Mada Hotel in Nairobi t plan for developments activities after Uhuru tasked Munya with liaising with his colleagues from the region on development matters raised by area leaders.

He said there was nothing sinister abut the meeting.

Three Cabinet secretaries, Joe Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Munya were on Monday summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record statements. They said they would only do that after the DP records a complaint.

They were accompanied by PSs Andrew Kamau (Petroleum), Joseph Njoroge (Energy) and head of the Presidential Delivery Unit Andrew Wakahiu.

“Munya has never been mentioned in any assassination case or any other criminal matter. We are shocked that a deputy President who moves around with so many armed police officers is alleging that Munya wants to kill him,” Kobia said.

He said Ruto's claims had irked youths and general Meru community and that of Mt Kenya region.

He said Ruto’s men were against Munya because he was fighting corruption and wants to fulfil Uhuru's developments agenda.

“We want the President to know that Ruto is against any CS who seems to build Uhuru's legacy. DP wants President’s agenda four and other flagship projects to fail so that he will come telling people how Uhuru failed to deliver."

He said reginal leaders were meeting often and that it should not be questioned when leaders from Mt Kenya meet.

The demonstrations will start in Tigania. We're mobilising residents,” Kobia said.

