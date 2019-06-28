Meru MCAs fail to pass proposed budget

• On Wednesday the MCAs were unable to debate the budget motion due to a lack of quorum.
• At least 23 ward reps are needed for the assembly to conduct the budget business.
Meru county assembly is yet to pass the proposed Sh10 billion budget putting it at risk of a financial crisis if it fails to beat the June 30 deadline required by the law.
On Wednesday the MCAs were unable to debate the budget motion due to a lack of quorum.
Only 17 out of the 68 members were present forcing the assembly to adjourn its sitting.
At least 23 ward reps are needed for the assembly to conduct the budget business.
Budget committee chairman Julius Mbijiwe said the House Business Committee will slot in the budget again.
“It can even come on Wednesday afternoon depending on the House Business Committee,” he said.
Acting speaker Elias Murega ruled on the matter.
“Members it has been confirmed that we don’t have a quorum to transact business and remember it is not automatic that it can be transacted tomorrow, it has to be rescheduled again by the House Business Committee,” Murega said.
The Star established that some of the MCAs had requested time to read the budget proposals before it could be debated.
Mbijiwe said the money could go back to the Treasury in case the assembly failed to pass the budget within the four days.
Implementation committee chairman Elijah Thuranira said the delay in passing the budget will affect development projects.
He said Meru's allocation had been cut from Sh12 billion to Sh10 billion due to absorption challenges.
He said senate should push for an increase and not a reduction of allocations to counties.
Abothuguchi West MCA Patrick Muthuri said it was a shame that most of the MCAs skipped such an important sitting.
"They should be accountable. Why are they paid yet they are not attending sittings? They are wasting taxpayers money," he said.
He said those who are not willing to attend sittings should resign.
(edited by O. Owino)