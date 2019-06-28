Close

QUORUM HITCH

Meru MCAs fail to pass proposed budget

Only 17 out of the 68 members were present forcing the assembly to adjourn its sitting.

In Summary

• On Wednesday the MCAs were unable to debate the budget motion due to a lack of quorum.

• At least 23 ward reps are needed for the assembly to conduct the budget business.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Eastern
28 June 2019 - 00:00
(seated from left Leader of)majority in the assembly Victor Karithi,Meru senator Mithika Linturi,speaker Joseph Kaberia,MP Rahim Dawood and MCA Elias Murega at the assembly earlier this year.
(seated from left Leader of)majority in the assembly Victor Karithi,Meru senator Mithika Linturi,speaker Joseph Kaberia,MP Rahim Dawood and MCA Elias Murega at the assembly earlier this year.

Meru county assembly is yet to pass the proposed Sh10 billion budget putting it at risk of a financial crisis if it fails to beat the June 30 deadline required by the law.

On Wednesday the MCAs were unable to debate the budget motion due to a lack of quorum.

Only 17 out of the 68 members were present forcing the assembly to adjourn its sitting.

 

At least 23 ward reps are needed for the assembly to conduct the budget business.

Budget committee chairman Julius Mbijiwe said the House Business Committee will slot in the budget again.

“It can even come on Wednesday afternoon depending on the House Business Committee,” he said.

Acting speaker Elias Murega ruled on the matter.

Some of the MCAs in the assembly in a past sitting
Meru MCAs fail to pass motion Some of the MCAs in the assembly in a past sitting
Image: Dennis Dibondo

“Members it has been confirmed that we don’t have a quorum to transact business and remember it is not automatic that it can be transacted tomorrow, it has to be rescheduled again by the House Business Committee,” Murega said.

The Star established that some of the MCAs had requested time to read the budget proposals before it could be debated.

Mbijiwe said the money could go back to the Treasury in case the assembly failed to pass the budget within the four days.

 

Implementation committee chairman Elijah Thuranira said the delay in passing the budget will affect development projects.

He said Meru's allocation had been cut from Sh12 billion to Sh10 billion due to absorption challenges.

He said senate should push for an increase and not a reduction of allocations to counties.

Abothuguchi West MCA Patrick Muthuri said it was a shame that most of the MCAs skipped such an important sitting.

"They should be accountable. Why are they paid yet they are not attending sittings? They are wasting taxpayers money," he said.

He said those who are not willing to attend sittings should resign.

(edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

Brawling Meru MCAs summoned over fistfight

Sevens to appear before EACC on June 19 and the rest the following day.
Counties
1 week ago

Meru MCAs decry high wage bill

Executive accused of setting unrealistic revenue targets.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Eastern
28 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Sonko storms Machakos police station
    12h ago Eastern

  2. Baringo returns Sh2.4 billion unspent funds
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Koja matatu terminus to be closed in plans to decongest CBD
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Nairobi MCA moves motion to stop parking fees in hospitals
    10h ago Nairobi

  5. First tranche of fertiliser arrives on MV Mimosa
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos