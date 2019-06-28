Meru MCAs fail to pass proposed budget

Meru county assembly is yet to pass the proposed Sh10 billion budget putting it at risk of a financial crisis if it fails to beat the June 30 deadline required by the law.

On Wednesday the MCAs were unable to debate the budget motion due to a lack of quorum.

Only 17 out of the 68 members were present forcing the assembly to adjourn its sitting.

At least 23 ward reps are needed for the assembly to conduct the budget business.

Budget committee chairman Julius Mbijiwe said the House Business Committee will slot in the budget again.

“It can even come on Wednesday afternoon depending on the House Business Committee,” he said.

Acting speaker Elias Murega ruled on the matter.