Kiraitu forms sacco for disabled, gives them Sh15 million

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has opened a sacco for people with disabilities and inauguration its board.
Kiraitu said people with disabilities should not be discriminated.
“They are also human beings and should be treated with dignity. I want them, like other Meru residents, to live a happy and prosperous life,” Kiraitu said.
He said out of the Sh15 million, Sh10 million will be sent to the sacco’s fixed account with the remaining amount to be used for meetings of people living with disabilities across the county.
He spoke at the county headquarters in Meru town on Tuesday.
He said person with disabilities should be included in all county structures including ward development committees.
“Tenders for women, youth and people with disabilities will not be advertised with other tenders but separately,” Kiraitu said.
He said he does not want to see disabled people begging in the streets.
There has been an influx of beggars, mostly of Tanzanian origin, in the streets of Meru town. Last month, a man who allegedly pretended to be disabled was roughed out after residents claimed he was pretending.
Kiraitu said disabled people can do fish farming and poultry that does not require a lot of work instead of begging.
He said beggars who are not registered with people living with disabilities should be arrested.
“I do not want to see any beggars across Meru. They should be empowered to stop begging. If they do not heed that, then let them be sent to prison,” Kiraitu said.
He said Richard Leakey was head of public service despite being disabled after he lost his legs in a plane crash.
“Leakey did not beg. He was very active and was elected Safina Party secretary general despite being disabled,” he said.
He said stigma and rejection even at family level should be done away.
“We are called to parties for babies born normally but we are not called if a child is born with disability yet he is a child like any other. We want this to end,” Kiraitu said.
