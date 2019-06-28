Kiraitu forms sacco for disabled, gives them Sh15 million

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has opened a sacco for people with disabilities and inauguration its board.

The five-member board will be led by politician Mike Mutembei who is disabled.

Kiraitu said people with disabilities should not be discriminated.

“They are also human beings and should be treated with dignity. I want them, like other Meru residents, to live a happy and prosperous life,” Kiraitu said.

The governor said Sh15 million had been set aside for people living with disabilities.

He said out of the Sh15 million, Sh10 million will be sent to the sacco’s fixed account with the remaining amount to be used for meetings of people living with disabilities across the county.

He spoke at the county headquarters in Meru town on Tuesday.

He said person with disabilities should be included in all county structures including ward development committees.

“Tenders for women, youth and people with disabilities will not be advertised with other tenders but separately,” Kiraitu said.