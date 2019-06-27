Sonko storms Machakos police station, protests Ndile staff arrests

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday morning stormed Machakos police station protesting the arrest of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile workers.

Sonko arrived at the station in a motorcade which included Sonko Rescue Team and Mobile Medical Clinic vehicles.

He was accompanied by Ndile, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and his Makueni counterpart Daniel Maanzo.

The politicians demanded the release of the five staffers working for Ndile at his Macha Beech Hotel in Machakos town.

The staffers were arrested by Machakos county government officials on Wednesday evening and locked up at the police station.

Machakos County Public Health Officer Isaac Matheka had issued a letter Ndile indicating that the hotel would be closed indefinitely for operating without a valid food hygiene license.

"Under Food, Drugs and Chemicals Substances (Food Hygiene) regulations 2012 (LoK) Regulation 11(1), paragraph (a). Your food plant by reason of its situation, construction or disparage is in such a condition that any food in the premises may be exposed to contamination or deterioration or being dirty," read part of the letter seen by the Star.

It said, "You are hereby served with this notice in writing requiring you not to use the food plant until the following conditions have been fulfilled".

Matheka said the hotel should ensure proper liquid waste management, relocate the birds' shed away from the kitchen, provide kitchen store (dry and cold storage) and recycle the pond water to discourage mosquitoes breeding and other vectors.

Ndile was also told to produce original medical certificates for all his cooks.