HELP AT LAST

Mwingi woman gets wheelchair after crawling for 36 years

A pastor was touched by the woman's plight when he saw her crawling from their shamba

In Summary

• Peninah's knees and hands are rough because she has to crawl for lack of a movement aid 

• Cleric says most parents hide disabled children at home because of old cultural beliefs in which such kids are seen as a bad omen 

by LINAH MUSANGI
Eastern
27 June 2019 - 00:00
Peninah Kalimi after receiving a wheelchair from a local pastor
PLIGHT OF THE DISABLED: Peninah Kalimi after receiving a wheelchair from a local pastor
Image: Linah Musangi

Have you ever imagined spending your youth crawling on hands and knees and being considered an outcast in society?

This is the life Peninah Kalimi from Mumoni in Kitui county has been living for the past 36 years.

Her knees and hands are rough because she has to crawl for lack of a movement aid such as a wheelchair.

 
 

This is just one example of how tough it has been for persons living with disability in remote parts of Mwingi North subcounty.

A pastor from the area was touched by the woman's plight when he saw her crawling from their shamba and bought her a wheelchair.

Kalimi was very thankful for the assistance and sang a song to express her joy.

Her brother Muema Maluki said Kalimi has been disabled since birth.

“We are very excited after receiving a wheelchair for our sister who has had major difficulties moving,” he said.

Pastor Peter Muthui, who donated the wheelchair, urged the government to send officers to the ground to assess and register people living with disability.

He said most parents hide disabled children at home because of old cultural beliefs in which such children are viewed as outcasts.

 

“I plead with the government to rescue disabled people hidden at home by sending officers to assess their situation," the cleric said.

Muthui said registering disabled children with the National Council for Persons Living with Disability has always been a tedious process for people in remote areas.

Edited by A. Ndung'u

