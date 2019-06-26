Mwingi contractor could lose rural roads tender

A contractor awarded a tender to upgrade rural roads in Kyome/Thaana ward, Mwingi West, Kitui county, might lose the contract.

MCA Alex Wambua said he will mobilize his people to stage a protest against the contractor if the work is not done faster.

“Not even a single kilometer in my ward has been upgraded yet the contractor keeps giving false promises,” the MCA said.

He said the only remaining option is to revoke the tender and award it to a different contractor.

He urged the county department of Roads and Infrastructure to talk with the contractor to speed up the project.