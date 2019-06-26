Close

TOO SLOW

Mwingi contractor could lose rural roads tender

MCA threatens to mobilize his people to stage a protest against delayed work

In Summary

• MCA says tender should be revoked and awarded to a different contractor.

• Urges county department of Roads and Infrastructure to tell contractor to speed up project.

Eastern
26 June 2019 - 00:00
Kyome-Thaana Nzau MCA Alex Wambua addresses the press at a Kitui hotel on Friday/MUSEMBI NZEU
Kyome-Thaana Nzau MCA Alex Wambua addresses the press at a Kitui hotel on Friday/MUSEMBI NZEU

A contractor awarded a tender to upgrade rural roads in Kyome/Thaana ward, Mwingi West, Kitui county, might lose the contract.

MCA Alex Wambua said he will mobilize his people to stage a protest against the contractor if the work is not done faster.

“Not even a single kilometer in my ward has been upgraded yet the contractor keeps giving false promises,” the MCA said.

He said the only remaining option is to revoke the tender and award it to a different contractor.

He urged the county department of Roads and Infrastructure to talk with the contractor to speed up the project.

Eastern
26 June 2019 - 00:00

