Close

IMPROVED HEALTHCARE

Modern lab commissioned in Isiolo

Facility was built through partnership between county government and US Department of Defense

In Summary

•Governor Kuti says lab is a major milestone in provision of quality healthcare

•County has hired 11 more lab technicians, bringing total to 17

Eastern
26 June 2019 - 00:00
Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti commisioned the modern lab
Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti commisioned the modern lab
Image: FILE

Patients in Isiolo county will access high quality diagnosis and treatment following completion of a laboratory at the county teaching and referral hospital.

The facility was built through partnership between the county government and the Biological Threat Reduction Programme of the US Department of Defense.

Governor Mohamed Kuti commissioned the lab, describing it as a major milestone towards provision of quality and affordable healthcare to people of Isiolo and neighboring counties.

The county boss said the previous lab was substandard as it lacked modern equipment and adequate staff.

“The refurbished and equipped laboratory will help in giving the correct diagnosis of various diseases affecting the community and the entire region, paving way for the right treatment," Kuti said.

Isiolo is one of the four counties piloting the national government's universal healthcare programme.

Kuti urged residents to make use of the facility and stop paying high fees in private hospitals.

The county government has hired 11 more laboratory technicians, bringing the total to 17.

MORE:

Isiolo SMEs, artisans seek tenders

County gives projects to Chinese but they're qualified to supply and build.
Counties
3 weeks ago

Violence expodes on Garissa-Isiolo border

Five people were killed, seven wounded in Garbatula grazing area in Isiolo.
Counties
1 week ago

Isiolo told to stop demolishing 250 trader’s kiosks

Isiolo Municipality manager Halake Dadacha had ordered for removal of the kiosks.
News
4 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
Eastern
26 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Uhuru is too young to retire in 2022, Sonko says
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Slay queen’s Sh8,100 hotel bill lands man in court
    4d ago Nairobi

  3. Nairobi parking fees to go up in July - Budget statement
    8h ago Nairobi

  4. Kenyan 'refugees' in Dadaab to get IDs by August, says PS
    1d ago North Eastern

  5. Bus Rapid Transit piloting to be rolled out by year-end
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos