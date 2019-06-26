Modern lab commissioned in Isiolo

Patients in Isiolo county will access high quality diagnosis and treatment following completion of a laboratory at the county teaching and referral hospital.

The facility was built through partnership between the county government and the Biological Threat Reduction Programme of the US Department of Defense.

Governor Mohamed Kuti commissioned the lab, describing it as a major milestone towards provision of quality and affordable healthcare to people of Isiolo and neighboring counties.

The county boss said the previous lab was substandard as it lacked modern equipment and adequate staff.

“The refurbished and equipped laboratory will help in giving the correct diagnosis of various diseases affecting the community and the entire region, paving way for the right treatment," Kuti said.

Isiolo is one of the four counties piloting the national government's universal healthcare programme.

Kuti urged residents to make use of the facility and stop paying high fees in private hospitals.

The county government has hired 11 more laboratory technicians, bringing the total to 17.