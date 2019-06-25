Anti-Wambora MCAs to 'rot in political hell', says deputy speaker

Embu ward representatives opposed to Governor Martin Wambora have been warned of dire political consequences if they do not change.

"You will rot in political hell," deputy Speaker Steve Munene told them in the chambers, singling out nominated MCA Margaret Kariuki for censure.

Munene said Kariuki and a few others were frustrating Wambora administration’s projects.

He said troublemaker MCAs were unknowingly digging their political graves by opposing every executive proposal.

Kariuki, according to the deputy Speaker, opposed a variety of items in the second supplementary budget for 2018-19.

He said opposition of every executive suggestion in the budget was a direct attack on the governor.

He branded Kariuki "a pretender who supported Wambora in public but bitterly opposed his development projects in the assembly".

Kariuki had lashed out at the Liaison committee for not providing money for the County Youth Fund.

The committee, chaired by Munene, was appointed as a caretaker committee on budget matters after functions of the Budget and Appropriations Committee were temporarily stopped due to a legal fight involving Kariuki.

Kariuki said the budget was insensible to the predicaments of the youth "who needed to access to affordable loans to start businesses".

She criticised the deputy Speaker for ignoring the needs of the youthful population in the county "yet he is in the same age bracket with the youth".

Speaker Josiah Thiriku reminded Kariuki that the county assembly and its committees did not create the budget.

The assembly only considers and approves executive proposals, he said, adding that attacking the Liaison committee on account of budgetary allocations was ill-advised.

Ruguru/Ngandori MCA Harrison Muturi accused Kariuki of being disrespectful to the county assembly.

He claimed the nominated MCA takes her criticism of committees to churches and funerals.

Kariuki sought to have Muturi ruled out of order arguing that he had no right to censure colleagues on what they spoke outside the assembly.

Thiriku ruled Muturi out of order for attempting to introduce a debate on a matter that was not properly tabled in the assembly through the Order Paper.

