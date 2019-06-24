Close

SH300 COLLECTED

Tea farmers protest over denial of satellite factory

In Summary

• Kirera said presently,  Nyambene Ranges cannot support two factories and two satellites.

• They asked the Ministry of Interior and the Ethics and Anti-Commission to intervene and ensure a satellite factory is built in Amugaa.

by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
Eastern
24 June 2019 - 00:00

About 5,000 tea farmers have protested after allegedly being blocked form setting up a satellite factory in Amugaa Thangatha Ward, Tigania East.

Farmers James Muriungi, Daniel Mutuma and Mbaabu M’Mwenda told the Star  they gave 20 acres for the factory but Miciimikuru board members are inciting  shareholders against an agreement they had reached.

The protester said they are not against deduction of their money for the project, but are against the cash being decucted. They asked the Ministry of Interior and the Ethics and Anti-Commission to intervene and ensure a satellite factory is built in Amugaa.

 
 

But regional director Nathan Kirera disputed the claims, saying no cash has been diverted. He said the Sh300 million contributed is safe.

Kirera said presently,  Nyambene Ranges cannot support two factories and two satellites.

“We will build the satellite with time when the crop is enough. We require Sh350 million as shareholders equity to start a satellite and a financier to step in. It takes time for the shareholders to repay," Kirera said.

“We want the board call a special general meeting and shareholders to decide the way forward. I do not have the figure right now but the amount has not reached Sh 300 million. I request them to expand Igembe factory and once the satellite is viable, it must be built,” he said yesterday on the phone.

Thangatha Ward MCA King’ori Gituma, who joined the protests, told journalists that farmers are deeply pained because the satellite factory would have eased congestion and wastefulness at the main factory.

He said farmers had been deducted Sh300 million for 13 years that was approved by the shareholders to set up the satellite.

Gituma said he will lead demonstrations every Monday until farmers know why they are denied an equal share of their money.

 
 

He said if a satellite factory is build at Amugaa, there will be no congestion, no poor payments, tea quality will improve, there will be no longer wasting of tea leaves and the health of the farmers will greatly improve.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

More:

40,000 residents starving in Tigania West — leaders

Residents depend on prayers since rains have failed for four and a half years.
Counties
1 week ago

Crush gang in a week, MP tells Tigania cops

Murders, rape, defilement, robbery with violence terrify residenets.
Counties
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
Eastern
24 June 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Slay queen’s Sh8,100 hotel bill lands man in court
    2d ago Nairobi

  2. 850 Kilifi teen mothers have HIV - official
    2d ago Coast

  3. Sh12 billion Kisii City remains a pipe dream
    2d ago Nyanza

  4. Mudavadi will beat Ruto hands down in 2022, says Savula
    6d ago Western

  5. 'I'd ask for directions, my friends would rob you'
    4d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos