Elect Kivuti Embu governor, clan elders plead with voters

Elders from former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti’s Mururi clan are pleading with voters to elect him as the next governor.

The also urged Deputy President William Ruto to pick National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as his running mate when he contests the top seat in 2022.

The elders, who spoke in Siakago Town on Saturday, said when Governor Martin Wambora completes his two terms, it will be a sign of goodwill to elect Kivuthi for cordial co-existence.

Elders said the Mbeere community, which Kivuti comes from, respects Wambora as the governor. They said they appreciated Kivuti’s extension of an olive branch to Wambora after petitioning his victory. The court upheld Wambora’s win.

They said since Kivuti declared that he would support Wambora after the case was was dismissed, they have decided to emulate him and back the governor until he retires.

“As a clan, and people from Mbeere, we can’t get this seat alone. We can only do so together with our Embu brothers,” said Geoffrey Mugo, who read the elders’ resolutions.

The elders urged other leaders who have declared interest in the governor's seat such as Deputy Governor David Kariuki, Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire and academician Kithinji Kiragu to shelve their ambitions. Wambora has pledged to groom Kariuki to take over from him.

The elders described Kivuti as visionary leader, a go-getter, a philanthropist and a person who does not discriminate against any person. They said if he is elected, the people of Embu will not remain the same since the area will be developed quickly.

Mugo said elders decided to take a stand early enough before campaigns starts in order to give all the stakeholders time to consider their appeal and digest it before the elections.

On Muturi, the elders said since he is the third highly ranked officer in the country’s leadership, it will be of much benefit to Kenyans to promote him as the deputy president.

The elders called on the people from Mt Kenya to back Muturi for the number two slot and not field any other candidate otherwise they will seem hungry for power and selfish.

The leaders urged Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, who are being linked to the running mate's position, to drop their ambitions.

They said if Ruto and Muturri are elected, they will form an all- inclusive government.

The elders said Muturi has served the country diligently in various capacities including when he was the area Member of Parliament, a magistrate, and now Speaker of the National assembly. He has enough experience, they said.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)