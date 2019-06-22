Embu NGO exposes Sh24m stalled projects

A social audit by a community-based organisation has exposed stalled health facilities in Embu despite an allocation of Sh24.3 million by the county government.

Embu Citizens’ Oversight Network on Friday appealed to deputy Governor David Kariuki and Senator Njeru Ndwiga to find a solution to the problem that has lasted since 2015 when the projects were started.

The CBO, led by James Muriuki, flagged the stalled facilities at a meeting with the two leaders at Mountain Breeze Hotel.

Muriuki blamed lack of supervisory management committees for the stagnation of the dispensaries and health centres - all in Mbeere South.

Some of the projects are not located where they were intended to be because there was no public participation before they were started.

Wakalya Dispensary in Wachoro, Karaba location in Mwea Ward, has gobbled up Sh5.1 million yet it has no ceiling, floor, window panes, doors and equipment.

Kiambere Health Centre in Kiambere Ward was allocated Sh2.3 million. It has no ceiling, floor, window panes and equipment. The compound is bushy.

Kiritiri Level 3 Hospital was allocated Sh12.9million for, among others a theatre. There are no doors and the roof leaks. It lacks water and electricity connections.

A male ward at Makima Dispensary in Makima Ward receive Sh3 million but lacks the roof.

Mbita Health Centre in Mbeti South was allocated Sh2 million for completion of a maternity ward. It has no water and electricity. It also has no septic tanks.

The CBO anticipates that the findings will form the basis for better policy development so that projects funded by the county government are properly managed. They should have management committees that will listen to the views of residents.

Kariuki and Ndwiga commended members of the CBO for their concern and asked other residents in the county to emulate them.

Kariuki said he will make sure that the projects are completed.