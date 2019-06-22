Close

DISSERVICE

Embu NGO exposes Sh24m stalled projects

The CBO flagged the stalled facilities at a meeting with Senator Njeru Ndwiga and deputy Governor David Kariuki

In Summary

•There is nothing to show for health facilities launched in 2015.

•Concerned Embu residents seek the intervention of deputy governor and senator. 

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
22 June 2019 - 00:00
Embu Deuty Governor David Kariuki speaking at Mountain breeze Hotel yesterday
Embu DG challenged over sh24millions stalled projects Embu Deuty Governor David Kariuki speaking at Mountain breeze Hotel yesterday
Image: Reuben Githinji

A social audit by a community-based organisation has exposed stalled health facilities in Embu despite an allocation of Sh24.3 million by the county government.

 

Embu Citizens’ Oversight Network on Friday appealed to deputy Governor David Kariuki and Senator Njeru Ndwiga to find a solution to the problem that has lasted since 2015 when the projects were started.

The CBO, led by James Muriuki, flagged the stalled facilities at a meeting with the two leaders at Mountain Breeze Hotel.

Muriuki blamed lack of supervisory management committees for the stagnation of the dispensaries and health centres - all in Mbeere South. 

Some of the projects are not located where they were intended to be because there was no public participation before they were started.

Wakalya Dispensary in Wachoro, Karaba location in Mwea Ward, has gobbled up Sh5.1 million yet it has no ceiling, floor, window panes, doors and equipment.

Kiambere Health Centre in Kiambere Ward was allocated Sh2.3 million. It has no ceiling, floor, window panes and equipment. The compound is bushy.

Kiritiri Level 3 Hospital was allocated Sh12.9million for, among others a theatre. There are no doors and the roof leaks. It lacks water and electricity connections.

 

A male ward at Makima Dispensary in Makima Ward receive Sh3 million but lacks the roof.

Mbita Health Centre in Mbeti South was allocated Sh2 million for completion of a maternity ward. It has no water and electricity. It also has no septic tanks.

The CBO anticipates that the findings will form the basis for better policy development so that projects funded by the county government are properly managed.  They should have management committees that will listen to the views of residents.

Kariuki and Ndwiga commended members of the CBO for their concern and asked other residents in the county to emulate them. 

Kariuki said he will make sure that the projects are completed.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
22 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies retreat ahead of Uhuru visit to Eldoret
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Miraa-muguku wars: Embu traders ban Meru sellers
    2d ago Eastern

  3. MCAs want former senator Kivuti to suceed Wambora
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  5. Rivatex revival in full throttle as Uhuru set to open new ...
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos