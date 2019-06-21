Machakos boda boda riders form sacco for cheap loans

More than 2,000 boda boda riders from Sabaki, Mlolongo and Syokimau in Machakos have launched a sacco for financial support.

The Sabaki, Mlolongo and Syokimau (Samsyo) Sacco was launched by Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru at Mlolongo Primary School on Wednesday.

Nakoru said the government will support the boda boda operators to ensure a secure and favourable environment for doing business.

“Let’s respect traffic laws as we do business. We want to reduce road accidents caused by reckless riding,” Nakoru said.

He said most accidents were caused by boda boda riders who flout traffic laws.

The administrator cautioned the riders against ferrying more than one pillion passenger at a time.

He said all riders must ensure they have protective gears.

“Let’s cooperate with the police, do not give bribes," Nakoru said.

Nakoru said bribing police is a bad culture. He appealed to riders to be alert so they do not ferry criminals.

The launch of the sacco was sponsored by MPs Stephen Mule (Matungulu), Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Robert Mbui (Kathiani).

Nakoru said it should be replicated in all constituencies to keep youth busy instead of giving them handouts.

The group’s chairman Alex Mutuku said the sacco was registered under the cooperative society. He said Samsyo has membership of boda boda operators who do business in Sabaki, Syokimau and Mlolongo areas.

He said the sacco formation was informed by the need to offer an understanding financial support to members through soft loans.

"It is also aimed at uniting members for an organised boda boda transport system," Mutuku said.

Members are required to deposit Sh1,000 each for registration.

Edited by Peter Obuya