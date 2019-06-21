Help us crack down on land cartels, official urges MPs

Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru has urged lawmakers from Machakos to help police crack down on land cartels operating in the county.

Nakoru on Wednesday urged for cooperation between MPs and administrators to end conmanship in land dealings.

He said many innocent Kenyans have fallen into the hands of individuals who masquerade as land dealers in Mavoko and Matungulu subcounties.

The conmen sell land that d not exist. “The cartels selling out the land do not know that the real owners of the plots have valid title deeds,” Nakoru said.

He spoke during the launch of Sabaki, Mlolongo and Syokimau (Samsyo) Boda Boda Sacco at Mlolongo.

Nakoru urged land buyers to conduct due diligence before they approve land transactions.

He was responding to calls by MPs Stephen Mule (Matungulu), Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and Mavoko's Patrick Makau for the government to crack down on land cartels.

“We are tired of the cartels. People get to River Road in Nairobi, generate fake title deeds to invade land belonging to individuals in Machakos,” Mule said.

Mule said those claiming land ownership must show authentic documents. He said thugs who grab land in Machakos were the source of insecurity.

Makau said land problems in Machakos often came from Nairobi. He called for the centralisation of the lands registry to avoid double allocation of title deeds.

“Mavoko land registry should be moved to Machakos. The Lands ministry must be centralised to end cases of some people holding title deeds generated from Nairobi while others generate theirs from Machakos,” Makau said.

The MP said the cartels have fake title deeds and were selling of land whose location they do not even know.

Nakoru warned boda boda riders against giving bribes to police officers.

Edited by Peter Obuya