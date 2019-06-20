Meru builds shortest route up Mt Kenya

Meru is scaling the heights to boost tourism.

It has constructed the shortest route up Mt. Kenya.

The Meru 4x4 Champions Challenge was held last weekend.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu called it a big boost to climbing tourism and mountain driving enthusiasts.

Meru county constructed the shortest route up the mountain, from the Theemwe entrance to Lake Elyse, 13,000 feet up Mt. Kenya. It is accessed through Gitimbine, Nkubu.

The Sh30 million road to the top of Mt Kenya was recently commissioned by Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Ntuchiu said opening the road to Lake Elyse will help make tourism a major economic sector in the county.

The Kenya Forest Service officers, Kenya Wildlife Service officer Isaac Mugo, Mt. Kenya East National Park senior Warden watched the event.

“Participants in the Challenge enjoyed the amazing, relaxing, magical view of the magnificent lake," Ntuchiu said. "I welcome mountaineers and other lovers of adventure from around Kenya and the world to Meru county and to Lake Elyse," Ntuchiu said.

He called the new road and the event part of the effort to ensure Meruexploits the potential of Mt Kenya National Park.

Tourism executive said the Meru 4x4 challenge will become an annual event, boosting the tourism sector and the county economy.

He said the county is on course to a organise the first Mt Kena Mountain Marathon in August this year, bringing in many tourists.