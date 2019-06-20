Close

MOUNTAIN TOURISM

Meru builds shortest route up Mt Kenya

County expanding tourism sector with mountain driving and marathon in August

In Summary

•Meru county has built a road along the shortest route to Mt Kenya’s tourist attractions, especially Lake Elyse at 13,000 feet.

•First Mountain Marathon to be held in August.

by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
Eastern
20 June 2019 - 00:00
A section of Mt Kenya Forest
A section of Mt Kenya Forest
Image: FILE

Meru is scaling the heights to boost tourism.

It has constructed the shortest route up Mt. Kenya.

The Meru 4x4 Champions Challenge was held last weekend.

 

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu called it a big boost to climbing tourism and mountain driving enthusiasts.

Meru county constructed the shortest route up the mountain, from the Theemwe entrance to Lake Elyse, 13,000 feet up Mt. Kenya. It is accessed through Gitimbine, Nkubu.

The Sh30 million road to the top of Mt Kenya was recently commissioned by Governor Kiraitu Murungi. 

Ntuchiu said opening the road to Lake Elyse will help make tourism a major economic sector in the county.

The Kenya Forest Service officers, Kenya Wildlife Service officer Isaac Mugo, Mt. Kenya East National Park senior Warden watched the event.

“Participants in the Challenge enjoyed the amazing, relaxing, magical view of the magnificent lake," Ntuchiu said. "I welcome mountaineers and other lovers of adventure from around Kenya and the world to Meru county and to Lake Elyse," Ntuchiu said.

He called the new road and the event part of the effort to ensure Meruexploits the potential of  Mt Kenya National Park.

 

Tourism executive said the Meru 4x4 challenge will become an annual event, boosting the tourism sector and the county economy.

He said the county is on course to a organise the first Mt Kena Mountain Marathon in August this year, bringing in many tourists.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
Eastern
20 June 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Devil is innocent, Lamu magistrate tells criminals
    2d ago Coast

  2. Why Uhuru is furious with Mt Kenya leaders
    1d ago Central

  3. How one hospital in Nyali supports the UHC
    3d ago Coast

  4. Sex workers protest ‘inaction’ by cops as 3 women murdered
    2yr ago Coast

  5. Tension as farmers invade private land
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos