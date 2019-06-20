Body retrieved from River Athi

Police are investigating an incident in which a man’s body was retrieved from River Athi in Mavoko, Machakos county on Tuesday.

The body was spotted by members of the public floating on water at Kwa Mang’eli slum in Athi River.

The dead man has been identified as George Okeda, 35.

Athi River Sub-county police commander Samuel Mukuusi said the matter was reported at Athi River police station by Mavoko chief Nzau Komo at 11am.

“Residents recovered shoes and a phone belonging to the deceased on the river bank. He clothed in a shirt and pair of trousers when his body was retrieved,” Mukuusi told the Star on phone.

He said that it is suspected that the man drowned since there were no signs of injuries on his body.

“We cannot conclude that this was a suicidal case, we have launched a probe into the incident to unravel what really made the man drown,”

The body was taken to the Shalom Community Hospital mortuary.

A postmortem will be done to find out what caused the man’s death, Mukuusi said.

He said police are yet get the deceased’s family members.

It remains unclear whether the man was a resident of Athi River.