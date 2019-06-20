Close

KITUI COUNTY EMPLOYEE

Barclays ordered to withdraw bad credit report

Staffer wins round one over loan servicing , full case to be heard

In Summary

• The applicant claims Kitui branch of bank wrongly referred him to CRB, says his loan was fully serviced.

• Magistrate directs the bank to withdraw the applicant's referral to CRB.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Kitui county ward administrator Peter Yaninga said bank wrongly referred him to the Credit Reference Bureau.
CREDIT REPORT: Kitui county ward administrator Peter Yaninga said bank wrongly referred him to the Credit Reference Bureau.
Image: MUSEMBI NZUNGU

A Kitui Court has ordered  Barclays Bank of Kenya Limited to expunge the bad credit report of a Kitui county ward administrator that it had sent to the Credit Reference Bureau.

Kitui resident magistrate Maurine Kimani gave the order following an ex parte application by Matinyani ward administrator Peter Yaninga in civil suit number 214 of 2019. Yaninga named the BBK as the respondent.

Through lawyer Nzuki Mwinzi, the county employee had gone to court on May 24, saying  BBK had wrongly referred him to the CRB over a loan that he had taken from the back, but which he had fully serviced.

 

However, as she gave the order, Kimani noted that despite being served, there was no response or opposition from Barclays Bank of Kenya.  

The magistrate directed that the respondent (Barclays Bank of Kenya) withdraws the applicant’s reference to the Credit Reference Bureau, pending the full hearing and determination of the main suit.

In the order issued on June 13, but was received at the Kitui Barclays Bank of Kenya branch on Tuesday. Kimani also directed that the same order be served on the Credit Reference Bureau.

The magistrate further instructed that the file on the suit be taken back to the court registry for compliance on the main suit. She said a date should be taken for pretrial direction within one month.

