Barclays ordered to withdraw bad credit report

A Kitui Court has ordered Barclays Bank of Kenya Limited to expunge the bad credit report of a Kitui county ward administrator that it had sent to the Credit Reference Bureau.

Kitui resident magistrate Maurine Kimani gave the order following an ex parte application by Matinyani ward administrator Peter Yaninga in civil suit number 214 of 2019. Yaninga named the BBK as the respondent.

Through lawyer Nzuki Mwinzi, the county employee had gone to court on May 24, saying BBK had wrongly referred him to the CRB over a loan that he had taken from the back, but which he had fully serviced.

However, as she gave the order, Kimani noted that despite being served, there was no response or opposition from Barclays Bank of Kenya.

The magistrate directed that the respondent (Barclays Bank of Kenya) withdraws the applicant’s reference to the Credit Reference Bureau, pending the full hearing and determination of the main suit.

In the order issued on June 13, but was received at the Kitui Barclays Bank of Kenya branch on Tuesday. Kimani also directed that the same order be served on the Credit Reference Bureau.

The magistrate further instructed that the file on the suit be taken back to the court registry for compliance on the main suit. She said a date should be taken for pretrial direction within one month.