Kitui policeman charged with assault

A policeman was yesterday charged in Kitui with assaulting a man in Matinyani area of Kitui West.

Constable Rashid Ahmed Pundo who is attached to Matinyani police station was accused of assaulting and causing harm to Lincoln Nzunza Kathumbi on May 2, 2019 at around 9 pm.

After he pleaded not guilty to the charge, Kitui principal magistrate Johnson Munguti ordered him released on a Sh100,000 bond with surety of a similar amount.

Munguti said Pundo should return to court on July 1, 2019 for the mention of the case and fixing of the hearing date.

Initial reports said detectives were investigating the incident in which the police officer allegedly broke the limbs of Lincoln Nzunza and inflicted on him other life-threatening injuries.

The cop was said to have attacked Nzunza, 44, with a wooden plank when he visited the police station to seek help at night.

At the time, Kitui county police commander Lydia Ligami said the brutality meted out on Nzunza left him with a broken left arm and right leg.

“We have launched investigations into the Matinyani assault case. The victim has been issued with a P3 form. We, however, cannot charge the assailant unless the doctor ascertains the magnitude of the injury.

“It may take time to get the doctor’s report because the fractures may take time to heal,” Ligami said on the phone.

She said police had nothing to hide and there was no cover-up. Ligami spoke as the victim cried out for justice.