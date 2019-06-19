Close

UNIQUE TRADE FAIR

Embu to host first ever fair for disabled groups

'They will have a unique occasion to showcase their merchandise, skills and talent as a way of networking'

In Summary

• People living with disabilities will showcase their merchandise, skills and talent for the first time in the region.

• Finance, linkages and platforms to grow businesses identified as some of the major challenges people living with disabilities face.

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Eastern
19 June 2019 - 05:00
Airiel View of Embu town
Airiel View of Embu town
Image: FILE

People living with disabilities will, for the first time, showcase their merchandise, skills and talent at an exhibition in Embu town in the first week of July.

The exhibition will offer PLD and other special interest groups a platform to exhibit their merchandise and business ideas.

 

"They will have a unique occasion to showcase their merchandise, skills and talent as a way of networking to grow their businesses," lead organiser Wambui Kaweru said.

Kaweru identified finance, linkages and platforms to grow businesses as some of the major challenges people living with disabilities faced.

The exhibition will link the special group with financial institutions.

The organisers called on the county government to engage the special groups and train them in businesses. 

"Those special groups that include people living with disabilities, youth and women need to be trained on how to do meaningful businesses by the county so that they can add value to their lives," Kaweru said. 

