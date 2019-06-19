Embu to host first ever fair for disabled groups

People living with disabilities will, for the first time, showcase their merchandise, skills and talent at an exhibition in Embu town in the first week of July.

The exhibition will offer PLD and other special interest groups a platform to exhibit their merchandise and business ideas.

"They will have a unique occasion to showcase their merchandise, skills and talent as a way of networking to grow their businesses," lead organiser Wambui Kaweru said.

Kaweru identified finance, linkages and platforms to grow businesses as some of the major challenges people living with disabilities faced.

The exhibition will link the special group with financial institutions.

The organisers called on the county government to engage the special groups and train them in businesses.

"Those special groups that include people living with disabilities, youth and women need to be trained on how to do meaningful businesses by the county so that they can add value to their lives," Kaweru said.