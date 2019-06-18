Mutua shuts 11 health facilities and orders arrest of practitioners

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday led a coterie of county officials in the closure of private clinics, chemists and laboratories near public health facilities.

A total of 11 health facilities were shut down and 19 practitioners arrested in the crackdown.

Mutua had since early this year warned of a crackdown on health facilities sited near public hospitals.

“On February 7, 2019, I raided clinics located outside the gate of Machakos Level 5 Hospital and unearthed drugs and other commodities that had been stolen from the government’s hospital. I gave notice to the health providers who are barely 20 metres from the walls of the public hospital to shut their operations because they compromise health services at the facility,” he said.

He added, “About a month later - on March 14, 2019 - while commissioning a new theatre at Matuu Level 4 hospital, I directed that as per the law and regulations, there should not be a private clinic, lab, pharmacy and such health providers within 300 metres of a Machakos government health facility. I gave them up to May 31, 2019, to relocate.

"Three months later, some of my health workers are still conniving with private facilities and sabotaging universal health care by sending innocent patients to private labs, pharmacies, and clinics instead of providing them free and quality health care in government health facilities.

“Today, I have gone back to the same area I raided four months ago and shut down the now illegally operating businesses. We have arrested those working on the premises so that we can flush out their masters of impunity.”

The county chief said his administration had from Monday revoked the business permits of all clinics, pharmacies, laboratories and such providers located close to any government health facility.

Mutua said Machakos public health facilities have enough drugs, reagents and X-ray equipment. As such, "it is the hallmark of impunity and corruption for health workers and their collaborators to deny wananchi free health services that are already funded".

He said the Health executive will issue guidelines on far away from a public health facility a private practitioner in individual towns should set up a clinic or hospital.

Mutua identified impunity and corruption as the reasons why life is difficult and expensive in Kenya.

“Our road accidents, collapsing buildings, many avoidable deaths and injuries and even daily frustrations can be halted if we ended impunity and greed. I and my government will be at the forefront in ensuring that the wananchi receive quality services, save money, work and live in a conducive environment.”

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader said he will soon be moving to other sectors, citing the polluters of Athi River.

“My message to them: Get your act together or face the painful consequences.”