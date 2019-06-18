Illegal stay Nigerian deported

A Kitui court on Monday ordered the deportation of a Nigerian for being in Kenya illegally.

However, Paul Igwe will first pay a Sh50,000 fine or in default serve a three-month jail term, senior principal magistrate Johnson Munguti ruled.

“If you are married in Kitui as you claim, you could only be allowed back into Kenya after you acquired the ideal immigration documents,” the magistrate told Igwe, who was arrested in Kitui town in January this year.

The same court freed each of the five employees of Itoleka Financial Services Association on Sh75,000 bond. They had been arrested in connection with the theft of Sh1.5 million after a wall of the bank was smashed on Friday.