Charges dropped against Seku staffer in husband's murder

Charges have been dropped against South Eastern Kenya University staffer Salome Kathini who had been accused involvement in her husband's murder.

Kathini was married to National Youth Council delegate from Kitui Rural, Benjamin Kanyali, who was murdered in mid-April this year. She was immediately arrested on suspicion that she had a role in the killing.

But on Monday, Kitui senior principal magistrate Johnson Munguti set Kathini free during the mention of the case. She had been out on a Sh500,000 bond.

However, investigating officer Elkana Mongire from Kitui DCI headquarters asked the magistrate to clear her since he found no evidence linking her to the killing.

Munguti granted the applicant and declared Kathini a free person.

Four other people were arraigned on Monday last week in connection with Kanyali's murder.

A nurse at Kitui Level 4 Hospital, Joshua Mutunga, is among four other people who were on Monday last week arraigned in connection with Kanyali's murder.

Mutunga appeared before Kitui High Court deputy registrar Rose Ombata alongside John Kilumbi, Mutua Muasya and Koki Kimanzi.

All were ordered to undergo a psychiatric test at Mathari hospital in Nairobi to determine if they are fit to stand trial.

The four were not allowed to take a plea, pending the psychiatric exam.

They are to be held at Kitui GK prison until June 20 when the case will be heard.