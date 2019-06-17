Embu church needs title deeds for sponsored schools

Mbeere Anglican Church Diocese hasn’t acquired title deeds for the schools they sponsor, one year after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed churches to be issued with the documents.

Bishop Moses Masamba said on Sunday the church has had problems but is working with government departments to achieve the goal.

He expressed hope the church will soon gain full control of primary and secondary schools it sponsors.

Maseba said the church has 79 primary schools and 38 secondary schools and a vocational college in Riandu village.

He was speaking at Kanyuambora ACK during an educational day. He was accompanied by University of Embu Vice Chancellor Prof Daniel Mugendi.

In November last year, Uhuru directed that all schools sponsored by religious organisations be handed over to them. He said they also must be given titles for the land.

Masamba said they wanted to instil spirituality and good morals so students can be well-behaved at school and after finishing school.

Masamba and Mugendi said the education day was also was intended to inspire learners to see the need for education and technical education and the Competency-Based Curriculum.

In his speech, Mugendi urged the state not to abruptly implement its plan to stopping lecturers without doctorate degrees from teaching.

Mugendi said the government wants only those lecturers with PhDs to be teaching universities.

If the government implements its plan, 4,400 of 9,000 lecturers in universities will be removed, leaving only 4,200 to teach over 600,000 students, the VC said.

The Commission for University Education had given the lecturers with only master's degrees till last November last year to have upgraded to doctorate level.

Although the deadline has passed, the government should not eliminate them as universities don't have the required number of lecturers with PhDs.

“Those with master's degrees should be given enough time to study for the doctorate,” Mugende said.

The VC said lecturers with master's degrees are greatly needed.

Universities, including Embu, are working with the lecturers with master's degrees to enable them to transition from their current level to PhDs, he said.