Wiper leaders defend Kalonzo from attacks over Kanu merger

Wiper leaders have defended party leader Kalonzo Musyoka following attacks by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who wants him to quit politics as "his time is up".

According to the leaders who spoke at different functions over the weekend, the former vice president was the right man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They warned that the party will not tolerate leaders who want to ruin the party either from within or outside.

Addressing a section of leaders at Daniel Maanzo's home in Kanthuni village, Makueni constituency on Friday, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said Kalonzo was not vying for president for his own gain "but because he was best qualified to serve Kenyans".

"Those who have abandoned Kalonzo at this time are lost, they don't know what they are doing," Mutula said.

He warned that the party will deal with political brokers who join the party with the intent to wreck it or to displace others. He spoke after the burial of Peter Mwalali, who was the driver of ODM chief Raila Odinga.

Former MPs Philip Kaloki (Kibwezi East), Kisoi Munyao (Mbooni) Kalembe Ndile (Kibwezi) have declared their comeback to the party while Kibwezi West's Patrick Musimba has been confirmed to have joined the party.

During the burial, Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo asked the party followers across the country to monitor all the leaders and kick out by votes those who undermine the party.

"We welcome everyone to come and support one of the largest political parties in Kenya, but we know those who have joined us with other interests. We shall deal with them accordingly at the right time," the legislator said.

The former Kibwana law student warned the governor against abandoning the party saying he will have lost completely.

He likened Kibwana to a stray buffalo that ends up being attacked and eaten by lions.

During a thanksgiving ceremony for Kathiiani MP Robert Mbui in Machakos county that was attended by Kalonzo on the same day, legislators from Ukambani called on the party leadership to whip Kibwana for attacking his party leader.

They expressed optimism Kalonzo will win the next general elections on a Wiper ticket in coalition with other parties.

Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Gideon Mulyungi (Mwingi Central) and Mavoko's Patrick Makau told off Kibwana saying he was no match for Kalonzo.

Mbai called on the people of Makueni, Kitui and Machakos counties to tame leaders who are not in support of Kalonzo including governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) whom they said have been undermining Kalonzo’s bid for president.

Makau proposed Mbui as acting chairman to replace Kibwana who has said he was not interested in the position.

Mulyungi said as a party, they will be careful in future not to allow spoilers get party tickets.

The leaders accused Kibwana of undermining the party that he relied on for his second election saying he would not have won.

The Star has learned that on June 7, Wiper notified the office of registrar of political parties through a letter, of its lack of intention to continue or renew a pact signed with Muungano party shortly before the last general election.

However, Kibwana, who decamped to the party from Muungano following the agreement, said Wiper should not have divorced Muungano without consulting the people of Makueni.

"Kalonzo should have consulted the same people whom he consulted when the pact was signed between the two parties," Kibwana told reporters after a burial at Kambu in Kibwezi East constituency on Saturday.

The governor was of the view that Kalonzo had lost direction in ditching the party that supported him to win the position of running mate to Nasa's presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

A week ago, Kalonzo and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi hinted a Wiper-Kanu merger ahead of 2022, which Kibwana said was a big mistake in Kalonzo's political career.

"Why would he abandon Muungano to choose a party that used to mistreat Kenyans when they wanted change?" Kibwana asked.

He strongly disputed that Wiper helped him win his second term maintaining that Kalonzo's time in politics was up because he had no numbers as he is relying on a few votes from the region.

He called on the Kamba community to re-think their choice for a presidential candidate if they want to move forward.

