SGR a godsend for boda boda operators at Emali and Mtito Andei

To boda boda operator Benson Mwetu, the SGR is the best thing that ever happened in his line of business.

The SGR passenger train stations at Emali and Mtito Andei in Makueni county have brought fortunes to motorcycle taxi riders like Mwetu.

Their daily take-home incomes have multiplied many times since the SGR train services were launched in June 2017.

The riders ferry travellers boarding and disembarking from trains headed to either Mombasa or Nairobi.

Mwetu is based at Mtito Andei. “On average, we used to take home between Sh800 and Sh1,000 every day before the SGR train service. Currently, the least we take home on a daily basis is Sh1,500,” the motorcycle taxi operator said on Tuesday.

Mwetu, who belongs to Ya Tsavo boda boda group, is optimistic that the government will increase the number of trains on the Nairobi-Mombasa SGR route. This, he says, will substantially increase the incomes of the boda boda fraternity.