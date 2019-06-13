Fire engine that killed ex-mayor didn't have equipment — Ngilu

Former Kitui mayor Martha Mwangangi was crushed to death by a fire engine which was not fitted with firefighting equipment, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said on Wednesday.

Ngilu said it she was lucky to escape with her life only because her bodyguard shoved her out of harm’s way as she walkedshoulder to shoulder with Mwangangi.

The governor was giving evidence in a case in which the driver of a Kitui county fire engine, Titus Isika, is charged with killing Mwangangi and attempting to kill Ngilu on December 15, 2016. Ngilu was then campaigning for the Kitui gubernatorial seat.

Giving her testimony before Kitui High Court judge Lilian Mutende, Ngilu said the fire engine rammed into a crowd led by Ngilu, Mwangangi and Jubilee politician Moses Banda. They were protesting the demolition of small traders' kiosks in Kalundu, Kitui town.