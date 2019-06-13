Close

TESTIMONY

Fire engine that killed ex-mayor didn't have equipment — Ngilu

Lorry rammed into crowd of protesters led by Ngilu, killing Mwangangi on the spot

In Summary

• Ngilu says truck was not fitted with firefighting equipment, hence was not headed to put out any fire.

• She was testifying in a case in which truck driver has been charged with murder of former mayor.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
13 June 2019 - 00:00
Former mayor Martha Mwangangi’s relatives Sammy Muisyo, Charity Mwangangi, Governor Charity Ngilu, county legal officer Maryanne Wanza and lawyer Katunga Mbuvi after Ngilu gave her testimony on Wednesday
ACCIDENT? I DOUBT: Former mayor Martha Mwangangi’s relatives Sammy Muisyo, Charity Mwangangi, Governor Charity Ngilu, county legal officer Maryanne Wanza and lawyer Katunga Mbuvi after Ngilu gave her testimony on Wednesday
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU:

Former Kitui mayor Martha Mwangangi was crushed to death by a fire engine which was not fitted with firefighting equipment, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said on Wednesday.

Ngilu said it she was lucky to escape with her life only because her bodyguard shoved her out of harm’s way as she walkedshoulder to shoulder with Mwangangi. 

The governor was giving evidence in a case in which the driver of a Kitui county fire engine, Titus Isika, is charged with killing Mwangangi and attempting to kill Ngilu on December 15, 2016. Ngilu was then campaigning for the Kitui gubernatorial seat.

 

Giving her testimony before Kitui High Court judge Lilian Mutende, Ngilu said the fire engine rammed into a crowd led by Ngilu, Mwangangi and Jubilee politician Moses Banda. They were protesting the demolition of small traders' kiosks in Kalundu, Kitui town.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu testifies before Justice Lillian Mutende on Wednesday
WITNESS: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu testifies before Justice Lillian Mutende on Wednesday
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

She said when the fire engine was later recovered from Wikililye where it had been hidden after running over Mwangangi, it was found not to be fitted with any firefighting equipment.

“It could not have put off any fire,” Ngilu said. 

She, however, said she could not identify the accused, Titus Isika, because she did not see his face. All she knew was that he was a driver of the truck that killed the former mayor, she said. 

Justice Mutende ordered the adjournment of the hearing of the case until June 31 when other witnesses will testify.

Edited by R.Wamochie

More:

Workers back Ngilu in wrangles with MCAs

Workers vow to intervene by paralysing the activities of county assembly
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
13 June 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Magistrate refuses to handle Sang case over relationship
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Man stones mother to death after 'asking too many questions'
    2d ago Central

  3. Mutua hints at 2022 mega alliance
    1d ago Nyanza

  4. Governor Sang charged, released on Sh500,000 bail
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. State housing firm has grabbed stadium - MP
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos