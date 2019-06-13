Fire engine that killed ex-mayor didn't have equipment — Ngilu

• Ngilu says truck was not fitted with firefighting equipment, hence was not headed to put out any fire.
• She was testifying in a case in which truck driver has been charged with murder of former mayor.
Former Kitui mayor Martha Mwangangi was crushed to death by a fire engine which was not fitted with firefighting equipment, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said on Wednesday.
Ngilu said it she was lucky to escape with her life only because her bodyguard shoved her out of harm’s way as she walkedshoulder to shoulder with Mwangangi.
The governor was giving evidence in a case in which the driver of a Kitui county fire engine, Titus Isika, is charged with killing Mwangangi and attempting to kill Ngilu on December 15, 2016. Ngilu was then campaigning for the Kitui gubernatorial seat.
Giving her testimony before Kitui High Court judge Lilian Mutende, Ngilu said the fire engine rammed into a crowd led by Ngilu, Mwangangi and Jubilee politician Moses Banda. They were protesting the demolition of small traders' kiosks in Kalundu, Kitui town.
She said when the fire engine was later recovered from Wikililye where it had been hidden after running over Mwangangi, it was found not to be fitted with any firefighting equipment.
“It could not have put off any fire,” Ngilu said.
She, however, said she could not identify the accused, Titus Isika, because she did not see his face. All she knew was that he was a driver of the truck that killed the former mayor, she said.
Justice Mutende ordered the adjournment of the hearing of the case until June 31 when other witnesses will testify.
