State housing firm has grabbed stadium - MP

Njagagua says he has reliably learnt plans are in high gear to use land for affordable houses

• MP says stadium is historical and remains important for sports among residents.

• Residents applaud MP, encourage him to protect stadium.

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
12 June 2019 - 00:00
Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua at Kabachi village on June 10, 2019
ALLEGED LAND GRAB: Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua at Kabachi village on June 10, 2019
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI

Mbeere North legislator Muriuki Njagagua has accused the National Housing Corporation of planning to seize a stadium in Siakago to build houses.

Njagagua said he has reliably learnt plans are in high gear by the NHC to use the land for affordable houses.

He vowed to use all means at his disposal to frustrate the plan.

 

Njagagua said the stadium is historical and remains important for sports among residents.

He said many important decisions pertaining to local politics and social issues have been made at the stadium.

Many senior past politicians including President Jomo Kenyatta held meetings at the stadium, he said.

“We are not going to allow National Housing Corporation to take over Mbugiru Stadium which we also call Siakago Stadium. If the National Housing Corporation wants to build houses for mortgage, there are 40 acres belonging to Department of Public Works and we shall give them five acres to build the houses."

He spoke at Kabachi village where he carried out a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of Mbeere North Technical College through funds from the national government and the Constituency Development Fund.

The residents applauded the MP and encouraged him to protect the stadium from being seized for purposes other than sports and meetings.

Njagagua said the technical college is expected to be complete within a year so as to provide the local youth with skills to enable them earn a living through either employment or self-employment.

Nyeri, Embu leaders and residents say Central Kenya is not neglected under Uhuru

Nyeri county leadership has disagreed with claims by some Jubilee MPs that the Mt. Kenya region has been neglected under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ...
Siasa
4 months ago
