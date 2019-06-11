Nurse in court over murder of youth delegate

A nurse at the Kitui Level 4 Hospital is among four people who were on Monday arraigned in connection with the murder of a Kitui National Youth Council delegate.

Benjamin Kanyali was killed in April.

Joshua Mutunga appeared before Kitui High Court deputy registrar Rose Ombata alongside John Kilumbi, Mutua Muasya and Koki Kimanzi.

They were arrested as detectives intensified investigations into the incident. April.

Earlier, Kanyali’s wife, who is a staffer at South Eastern Kenya University, had been arraigned with charges of her husband’s murder. She is out on a Sh500,000 bond.

The four were not allowed to take plea as the state counsel Bonny’s Okemwa said that they had only been brought to court for the mention of the case.

He said they required a mental checkup before taking a plea for murder.

Ombata ordered the suspects be taken for mental examination at the Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi.

The suspects will be held at the Kitui GK prison until June 20 when the case will be heard.

Kanyali’s body was found with burns on the chest and hands was discovered by passers-by in Kavou village who alerted police officers from Itoleka police station in Katulani sub-county.

Sub-county police commander Eric Ng’etich said the killers attempted to set the body ablaze using a car tyre after dousing it with petrol.