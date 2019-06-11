Close

WAR OF WORDS

MP, MCA clash over Kiraitu's development agenda

Chokera accuses Mpuru of having vested interests in Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s administration.

In Summary

• Chokera claims Mpuru has vested intersts in Kiraitu's government, but Mpuru dismisses those allegations; says he wants Kiraitu to distribute developments in the whole county without discrimination.

by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
Eastern
11 June 2019 - 00:00

East African Legislative Assembly MP Mpuru Aburi and Mikinduri Ward MCA Gabriel Chokera are at loggerheads once again over developments initiated in the county.

The two clashed in April after the MP had alleged that Ruuju borehole water is poisoned. That time, Chokera told the MP to keep off Mikinduri development projects

But the fighting by the two leaders from Mikinduri is not over yet.

Chokera yesterday accused Mpuru of having vested interests in Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s administration. 

“The differences between Mpuru and Kiraitu are of personal interests. Mpuru wanted some of his personal allies to get appointments in Kiraitu’s administration,” Chokera said.

The MCA also accused Mpuru of fighting other leaders from the area.

“He fought Munya for ten years as Tigania East MP, he fought him again for five years as a governor and now he is fighting Kiraitu,” Chokera said. 

But Mpuru dismissed those allegations saying he has no interests in Kiraitu’s regime. He said he wants Kiraitu to distribute development projects in the whole county without discrimination.

He asked the MCA to keep off because the lack of tangible projects in his ward is known by the electorate.

The regional parliamentarian has criticised Kiraitu’s government over skewed employment, unequal distribution of resources, mismanagement of resources in the county and poor prioritisation in the implementation of projects.

Chokera alleged that Mpuru siphoned residents money meant to bring water to Mikinduri residents after awarding his proxies a tender for the Sh77 million Akaiga Giant water project.

But Mpuru dismissed the accusations saying the owners and directors of the company are very well known and none of them is associated with him.

The MP said water from the project was flowing but heavy rains downpour had destroyed the intake and piping.

