Embu executive apologises over stinking body

Embu Health executive Joan Mwende has apologised to neighbours of Siakago Hospital mortuary in Mbeere North over a stinking decomposed body at the facility.

Residents had protested over the stench that emanated from the morgue for more than a week.

She said the stench was from the body of an unidentified man which had been taken to the morgue by policemen. Police found the body at Makutano shopping centre in Mbeere South with deep injuries. The man appeared to have been murdered and the body dumped.

Mwende said the body was already decomposing by the time it was taken to the mortuary. She said it was difficult to preserve it to prevent it from producing the bad smell.

She said the body remained in the morgue since authorities were waiting for the man's relatives to come and collect it collect it for burial. However, no one has showed up, and officials are seeking a court order to dispose it off.

Mwende said the man will buried at a public cemetery as soon as possible after the county government officers obtained the court order.

Nthawa Ward MCA Nathan Mwari said during Madaraka Day celebrations that Siakago Level Four Hospital mortuary was stinking. He said people who have farms near the hospital are finding it difficult to stay in their homes.

Mwari said the stench from the mortuary is polluting the environment and thus the residents have complained to him to seek help.

He called on the Embu county government and the new Health executive Dr Mwende to improve the situation by ensure that the morgue is well cleaned and body freezers are operating properly.

“Our Siakago mortuary is not in good condition. We need intervention from the executive because it is has been emitting a foul smell and neighbours are complaining,” the MCA said.