Protect children from social media influence, parents told

Marsabit parents were on Saturday urged to advise their children to avoid social media to minimize risks associated with it.

Marsabit county chief officer for education Fatuma Nur implored parents to become the primary influencers of their children in order to create more positive outcomes for their future.

A gradual shift in child responsibility from parents to other people has contributed to a decline in values, accountability, and integrity in the society, Nur said.

“I encourage all parents to recognise that there are the first role models of their children,” she said.

The CO said parents failing to take responsibility will open up avenues for negative forces to become the role models for their children.

“I want to remind parents that the concept of leading by example is not just a cliché. If we are going to make any inroads into addressing some of the existing social ills, we must begin at home by modelling ideal behaviour for our children,” she added.

Nur spoke at a funds drive to build a kitchen for Boruharo PCEA school in Marsabit. She appealed to the parents to ensure their children went to school.

At least Sh300,000 was raised during the drive. County First Lady Alamitu Jattani gave a personal contribution of Sh100,000, 40 chairs, 10 tables and 10 bags of fortified flour to the school.

Nur said a good education would brighten the future lives of the children and lift them out of poverty.

“Parents should be more proactive and concerned about their children’s homework and performance so that they know how their children are doing at school,” she advised.

Nur also underscored the need for peaceful coexistence among the communities in the county and urged residents to shun divisive politics and unite for development.

She said that Marsabit county government has bought 4,800 new curriculum design and activity books for early childhood development and education across the county to help children develop critical thinking skills, oral language ability, and visual literacy skills.

The move is aimed at laying a firm foundation for the education of young learners in the county.

Director of the PCEA Child Development Centre Gabriel Galgallo reminded residents that they all have a chance to make a contribution towards improving the lives of the less fortunate in the society

He said through the project, at least 280 needy pupils had received cognitive, social, physical and spiritual development.