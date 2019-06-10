Muturi censures SRC over MPs’ allowances suit

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has criticised the Salaries and Remuneration Commission for going to court over the controversial Sh250,000 house allowances MPs awarded themselves.

The 416 MPs and senators have started pocketing the money to be backdated to August 2018, in a move that will see the PSC pay house allowances to legislators over and above their mortgages.

The MPs have been condemned for the controversial allocation which will cost taxpayers Sh936 million monthly.

Muturi said government institutions should choose dialogue whenever there is a dispute between them.

Muturi said court cases involving government institutions against each other are a waste of public money in legal fees.

“We should ask what the rationale of a government institution going to court against each other. Have efforts of consultation failed? Has as any effort of trying to solve the dispute amicably been made before going to court?” Muturi said.

The Speaker spoke on Friday at St Antony Day Secondary School in Mbeere North Constituency where he attended the official opening a CDF-funded hall and a prize giving day for last year’s Form 4 best candidates.

During the function, nominated MP Sicily Mbarire, Mbeere South MP Geoffery Kingangi and Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njgagua called on Mt Kenya people to support Muturi to be a running mate to Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 general elections.

They said that Embu people have overwhelmingly supported President Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta and thus the others should reciprocate.

Njagagua and Mbarire promised to crisscross the country to campaign for Muturi to be promoted from being the third in leadership hierarchy to the second after 2022 elections.

Muturi however did not respond to their pronouncements.